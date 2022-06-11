hit and run

2 Pedestrians Injured After Hit-And-Run in Doral

Two people are injured after a hit-and-run crash in Doral Saturday night

Doral Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians injured Saturday night in Doral.

Police responded to the scene Saturday around 7:03 p.m. at 87th Avenue and 36th Street.

A man and a woman that were either crossing the street or on the sidewalk, were hit by a white Ford Fusion.

The vehicle was driven by a suspect described as a black woman with blonde hair that fled the scene, police said.

Police are investigating after the information of the car led to a rental car.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back with NBC 6 for updates.

