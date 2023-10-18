Miami-Dade County

2 people airlifted to hospital after boat sinks near Black Point Park and Marina

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were injured when the boat they were on sank in Biscayne Bay Wednesday.

The incident happened not far from Black Point Park and Marina. Footage showed the boat completely submerged in the water.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews responded to a boat taking on water with injuries and found three patients.

Two of the patients were being airlifted to a local hospital. Their identities and conditions were unknown.

