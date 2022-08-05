Florida Keys

2 People Found Dead, 8 Rescued in Waters Off Florida Keys

Crews searching for others who may be in the water

By NBC 6

US Coast Guard
David McNew/Getty Images

Two people have been found dead and eight others were rescued in waters off the Florida Keys Friday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Coast Guard officials said crews had responded to reports of people in the water off the coasts of the Lower Florida Keys.

At least two people were dead and eight others rescued, and crews were searching for others who may be in the water.

Officials haven't said who the people are.

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFlorida
