2 People Found Dead at Abandoned Home in Opa-locka After Shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead at the rear of an abandoned residence Saturday following a shooting in Opa-locka Saturday.

Miami-Dade police set up a perimeter in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and Service Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people in total were shot, and one person was transported to the hospital.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story.

