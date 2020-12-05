Miami-Dade County

2 People Found Dead at Abandoned Home in Opa-locka After Shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead at the rear of an abandoned residence Saturday following a shooting in Opa-locka Saturday.

Miami-Dade police set up a perimeter in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and Service Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people in total were shot, and one person was transported to the hospital.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

