2 People Found Dead at Abandoned Home in Opa-locka After Shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead at the rear of an abandoned residence Saturday following a shooting in Opa-locka Saturday.
Miami-Dade police set up a perimeter in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and Service Road.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people in total were shot, and one person was transported to the hospital.
Further details were not available.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
