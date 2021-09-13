Broward

2 People Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out in Lauderhill Apartment

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene before 3 a.m. at the apartment located in the 7400 block of Northwest 44th Street

Two people were rushed to an area hospital after an early morning fire broke out inside of a Lauderhill apartment.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. at the apartment located in the 7400 block of Northwest 44th Street.

Lauderhill Fire Inspector Laura Lilly said the first floor apartment had heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area, adding the unit is unlivable after the fire traveled to the second floor.

Officials said that two people who were inside the apartment were hospitalized as a result of smoke inhalation, but did not specify their conditions at this time.

Investigators say no other injuries were reported, but added two cats went missing as a result.

