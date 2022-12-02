Man and Woman Hospitalized After Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the 22200 block of Southwest 117th Avenue.

Officers found both the woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where the woman was listed in critical condition and the man was listed in stable condition.

The identity of both victims was not released. Police also did not release any information on the shooter but said the incident remains under investigation.