2 People, Including Estranged Wife, Charged With Murder of Missing Tamarac Man

Days after the remains of a missing Tamarac man were discovered, his estranged wife and another man were charged in connection with his murder, authorities said Monday.

Trinity Bownes, 31, and Brandon Jenkins, 29, face charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 28-year-old Gianni Coto, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Coto was last seen Jan. 21 near the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court in Tamarac and was reported missing days later by a family member.

Investigators found on the day he went missing, Coto got into an argument with Bownes and her home and at some point was fatally stabbed, BSO said. Jenkins also became involved in the altercation. Further details were not available.

Coto's remains were buried off of State Road 60 in Indian River County. Detectives discovered his remains on Jan. 30.

Jenkins was taken into custody in Tennessee, and a day later, Bownes turned herself in to authorities in California, BSO said. They will be extradited to Broward County to face their charges.