2 People, Including Homeland Security Agent, Injured After Accidental Shooting in Doral

Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday night after what police called an accidental shooting inside a restaurant in Doral.

Doral Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. during a wine tasting event at the Nahuen Gourmet Market located at 10375 Northwest 41st Street.

Police said one of the people, a man who police said is an agent with Homeland Security, had a gun unholstered with him during the event. The gun fell and hit the floor, forcing a gunshot to go off.

The man and his friend were both shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The identity of both victims was not released.

The investigation continues as police have not released additional details.