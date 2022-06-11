2 People Injured After Car Crashes into Canal in Pompano Beach

A car crashed into a canal leaving two people injured early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach.

According to the police, officers received a call at around 1:28 a.m. regarding a crash near Southwest 27th Avenue and West Atlantic Boulevard.

Broward Sherrif's Office along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene where the driver of the car and the passenger managed to escape, said police.

Both people were transported to an area hospital to treat injuries sustained during the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates