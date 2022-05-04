2 People Injured After Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale Night Club: Police

Two people were rushed to the hospital after an early morning shooting Wednesday near a Fort Lauderdale night club.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. near the Booze Garden located at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue. Offices arrived found two victims with injuries, but did not release details on those injuries.

Both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where their conditions and identities have not been released at this time.

Investigators have not released information on a possible shooter.

