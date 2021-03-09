1 Person Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 73rd Street, where the victims were found inside a SUV.

A male victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene while a female victim was later rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not released information on either person's identity at this time.

Officers have also not released information on the shooter involved at this case, with witnesses saying the shooter was last seen fleeing the area on foot along Northwest 74th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.