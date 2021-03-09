Miami-Dade

1 Person Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 73rd Street, where the victims were found

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 73rd Street, where the victims were found inside a SUV.

A male victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene while a female victim was later rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know: Inside COVID Hospital Units One Year Later, Street Closure Causing Controversy in Miami

coronavirus pandemic 20 mins ago

Local Black Healthcare Workers Tackle Racial Disparities During Pandemic

Police have not released information on either person's identity at this time.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers have also not released information on the shooter involved at this case, with witnesses saying the shooter was last seen fleeing the area on foot along Northwest 74th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami-Dade Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us