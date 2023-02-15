2 People Killed in Car Crash on Ramp to Dolphin Expressway Near Miami Airport

A early morning crash Wednesday on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami-Dade killed two people and caused a ramp to the expressway to close.

The crash took place just before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Le Jeune Road, with footage from the scene showing a car involved.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a white Mercedes was trying to enter the expressway when it lost control, colliding with a guardrail and two concrete barrier walls.

The driver, an adult male, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died. A female passenger died at the scene. The identities of both victims was not released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the rush hour Wednesday morning as an investigation continues.