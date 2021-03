Two people were killed after an early morning car crash on a Planation roadway Monday.

Plantation Police confirmed the fatalities in the crash that occurred along the 4300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Officials did not release the identities of those who were killed, adding a third person was transported to an area hospital. That victim’s identity was not released as well.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.