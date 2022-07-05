Palm Beach County

2 People Killed in Shooting at Delray Beach Fourth of July Party

Witnesses said they gathered for a party to celebrate the holiday when the shooting began, forcing them to flee the scene

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two people were killed in a deadly shooting Monday night at a Fourth of July party in Delray Beach.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the shooting took place near the Sundy House restaurant, located near 2nd Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue in the city.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims at this time nor information on the shooter.

