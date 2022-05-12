2 People Killed in Shooting Outside Hollywood Apartment Complex

Police have launched an early morning death investigation outside a Hollywood apartment complex after two people were killed.

Hollywood Police officers were at the scene near Dixie Highway and Fillmore Street, where investigators were focused on the area near the complex.

HPD said the shooting took place after midnight in a parking lot near the 2200 block of Fillmore Drive.

New: @HollywoodFLPD say officers were initially called for a medical issue, but when officers arrived they found two gunshot victims.



1 - died at hospital

1 - died on scene



One person died at the scene while a second person died after being taken to an area hospital. Police have not released their identities at this time.

No additional details were released at this time and no information has been released on a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

