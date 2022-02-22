2 People Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Hialeah Gardens Roadway

Police are investigating the second deadly wrong-way crash on a northwest Miami-Dade roadway in less than 24 hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the latest crash around 11 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road near the Florida Turnpike.

Investigators said a red Hyundai sedan was traveling south when it collided head-on with a black Infiniti sedan.

The drivers of both cars, a female in the Hyundai and a male in the Infiniti, died at the scene. Officials have not released the identity of either victim.

Okeechobee Road reopened around 4 a.m. to traffic.

Earlier Monday morning, a wrong-way crash took place on Okeechobee Road just south of Krome Avenue before 2 a.m., killing one man and sending another to the hospital.

