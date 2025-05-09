Miami-Dade County

2 people rescued from small plane crash near Homestead, officials say

A Miami-Dade air rescue helicopter "conducted a hoist operation" to rescue the two people in the Cessna 172.

By Briana Trujillo

Two people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed near Homestead on Thursday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The fire department said they got a call at about 7:36 p.m. to assist with a "possible aircraft being down in the area."

An air rescue helicopter "conducted a hoist operation" to rescue the two people in the Cessna 172.

The FAA said the crash happened after the pilot reported possible engine issues.

The two people on board were taken to Miami Executive Airport in Tamiami, fire rescue said. Information about the extent of their injuries was not immediately provided.

The FAA continues investigating.

