2 People Rushed to Hospital After Being Stabbed in Northeast Miami-Dade: Police

Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after being stabbed during an incident in northeast Miami-Dade where they were allegedly stabbed by someone they hit with their car.

Miami Police said the incident took place just before 8 a.m. near Northeast 3rd Court and 79th Street.

According to police, officers were called to the scene after reports of a shooting but found the two victims - a male and female who are both in their 20s - suffering form stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions were not released.

According to police, the couple allegedly hit a person with their car. That person, who was not identified, later stabbed both victims according to police and was taken into custody.