2 people rushed to hospital after fiery crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The crash happened in the northbound express lanes of I-95 near Northwest 135th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles including one that erupted in flames.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but two adults were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts, officials said. Their identities haven't been released.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed one burned-out vehicle being placed on the back of a flatbed truck, with another damaged vehicle nearby.

All northbound lanes were closed at one point before some of the lanes were reopened, though the crash was causing heavy delays in the area.

The cause of the crash was unknown.