Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Officers responded to the area of the 100 block of Southeast 22nd Street and found a male who had been shot, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. A short time later, they found a second victim who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.