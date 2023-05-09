2 People Shot While Driving Near Entrance Ramp to I-95 Near Fort Lauderdale: Police

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday that sent two people to the hospital.

FLPD said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. near the ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to the northbound lanes of I-95.

Officers arrived and found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims, who were not identified, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where their conditions were not released.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to take place before the ramp, but did not release additional details on their investigation at this time.