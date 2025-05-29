2 PortMiami workers arrested in $50,000 art theft case: Miami-Dade Sheriff

Two Miami-Dade County employees assigned to PortMiami have been arrested in connection with the theft of $50,000 worth of artwork from the cruise port, authorities said.

Angel Prudhomme, 27, and Tangela Parks, 50, were arrested Wednesday on grand theft charges, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the sheriff's office, Prudhomme and Parks were custodial workers at the port.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An arrest report said Prudhomme was caught on surveillance cameras removing artwork from the walls in Terminal G earlier this month and was seen concealing them in a stairwell and in trash cans and trash bags while trying to evade the cameras.

He was later seen transporting the artwork with Parks and placing it in Parks' car, the report said.

The artwork included mosaic/marble pieces and 12 of the 24 pieces were damaged by being improperly removed, the report said.

Detectives were later able to recover the artwork, officials said.

Prudhomme and Parks both admitted to the theft of the artwork and were booked into jail, the sheriff's office said.

"As Sheriff of Miami-Dade County, I take individuals using their employment to steal very seriously. I am committed to ensuring that anyone involved in dishonest actions will be held accountable," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement.