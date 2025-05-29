Miami-Dade County

2 PortMiami workers arrested in $50,000 art theft case: Miami-Dade Sheriff

Angel Prudhomme, 27, and Tangela Parks, 50, were arrested Wednesday on grand theft charges, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

Two Miami-Dade County employees assigned to PortMiami have been arrested in connection with the theft of $50,000 worth of artwork from the cruise port, authorities said.

Angel Prudhomme, 27, and Tangela Parks, 50, were arrested Wednesday on grand theft charges, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the sheriff's office, Prudhomme and Parks were custodial workers at the port.

Angel Prudhomme and Tangela Parks
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Angel Prudhomme and Tangela Parks

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

An arrest report said Prudhomme was caught on surveillance cameras removing artwork from the walls in Terminal G earlier this month and was seen concealing them in a stairwell and in trash cans and trash bags while trying to evade the cameras.

He was later seen transporting the artwork with Parks and placing it in Parks' car, the report said.

The artwork included mosaic/marble pieces and 12 of the 24 pieces were damaged by being improperly removed, the report said.

Local

6 to Know 23 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Pompano Beach 29 mins ago

Crews respond after car crashes into canal in Pompano Beach

Detectives were later able to recover the artwork, officials said.

Prudhomme and Parks both admitted to the theft of the artwork and were booked into jail, the sheriff's office said.

"As Sheriff of Miami-Dade County, I take individuals using their employment to steal very seriously. I am committed to ensuring that anyone involved in dishonest actions will be held accountable," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us