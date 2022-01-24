2 Questioned After Plantation Road Rage Incident Ends in Gunfire

Two men were being questioned after a road rage incident in Plantation ended in gunfire Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Cleary Boulevard and University Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Plantation Police said the two men had some sort of encounter and one sprayed the other with pepper spray or mace.

The other man then fired a single gunshot that missed the other.

Neither man was injured and both stayed at the scene until police arrived, officials said.

Police said charges were pending the outcome of their investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.