2 Residents of Pompano Beach Senior Living Facility Die From Coronavirus

Two residents of a senior living facility in Pompano Beach have died from complications related to the coronavirus.

A spokesperson from the Court of Palm Aire confirmed Tuesday that the two residents who had been hospitalized last week passed away.

"Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Our residents, their family members and our team members in the community have been informed."

Another six residents of the facility have been hospitalized in the past week with apparent COVID-19 symptoms, and five later tested positive for the virus. Five residents remain in the hospital under quarantine while a sixth was in quarantine at the facility.

"Our experienced professionals are working tirelessly to minimize opportunities for exposure to the virus and have been monitoring all residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including with regular temperature checks, and we continue to engage with local health officials in Pompano Beach and are following all appropriate guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus," the spokesperson's statement read.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state will more aggressively inspect nursing homes to detect patients and staff who are infected with the coronavirus.

DeSantis said he has ordered the Florida National Guard to create 10 teams that will visit long-term care facilities to test employees and residents for the virus, with a focus on hard-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. They will supplement 30 paramedics who have already been conducting such tests.

DeSantis said the virus has caused known infections at 94 of the state's 4,000 homes.