2 Runways Still Closed at MIA as Investigation Into Fiery Plane Landing Continues

Two runways at Miami International Airport remained closed Thursday as investigators continued to look into what caused a plane's gear to collapse during Tuesday's fiery crash landing.

Airport officials said two of MIA's four runways remained closed while National Transportation Safety Board crews inspected the wreckage of the Red Air plane, which still remained on the runway.

The runway closures have caused some delays at the airport, with just 66% of all flights departing on time on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said the aircraft could be removed and the runways reopened as early as Friday.

A plane carrying 140 people caught fire while landing at Miami International Airport, as NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports.

Red Air Flight 203 from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had landed around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when the landing gear in the nose of the plane collapsed.

Footage showed the plane skidding down the runway on its belly before catching fire, sending large plumes of black smoke into the air

The MD-82 jetliner was carrying 130 passengers and 10 crew members, Red Air said in a statement. Three people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident.