2 men hurt, rushed to hospital after shooting in Miami's Overtown neighborhood

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Miami early Friday.

The scene is at 17th Street and NW 5th Avenue in Overtown.

Miami police said there they found two men, one of whom was "possibly grazed by a bullet" and the second who was struck.

Miami Fire Rescue said they took one of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and the other to the hospital's trauma center. At least one was in critical condition, police said.

Law enforcement, crime scene investigators and police tape could be seen at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.