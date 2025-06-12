Wynwood

2 men shot, another hit on the head with gun in Wynwood: Police

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 12:23 a.m. at 2150 N Miami Avenue, police said.

By Briana Trujillo and Briana Nespral

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were found shot in Wynwood early Thursday, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 12:23 a.m. at 2150 N Miami Avenue, police said. The investigation has focused on the Highley House apartments.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There, they found two men shot in their legs, and they were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Another man was hit with a gun, "resulting in a wound to his head," police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

All victims are in stable condition, according to authorities.

"The area is pretty nice," one man told NBC6. "I've been living [in Wynwood] for... the past seven years and a lot has changed, but as far as safety goes, not much goes on here besides people coming here at night and you know, partying at the bars and whatnot."

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.

Local

6 to Know 22 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida Panthers 12 hours ago

Healthier Panthers nearing full strength in Stanley Cup Final against Oilers

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

WynwoodGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us