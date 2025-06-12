2 men shot, another hit on the head with gun in Wynwood: Police

Two men were found shot in Wynwood early Thursday, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 12:23 a.m. at 2150 N Miami Avenue, police said. The investigation has focused on the Highley House apartments.

There, they found two men shot in their legs, and they were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Another man was hit with a gun, "resulting in a wound to his head," police said.

All victims are in stable condition, according to authorities.

"The area is pretty nice," one man told NBC6. "I've been living [in Wynwood] for... the past seven years and a lot has changed, but as far as safety goes, not much goes on here besides people coming here at night and you know, partying at the bars and whatnot."

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.