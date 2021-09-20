Miami Police

2 Injured After Shooting at Park in Downtown Miami

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday night at a park in downtown Miami.

Police responded to Maurice A. Ferré Park and found two injured adults. Paramedics took them to Jackson Memorial Hospital in very serious condition.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

People were told to avoid the area due to a police perimeter from Chopin Plaza to 9th Street on Biscayne Boulevard.

Further information was not available.

Local

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Covid Vaccine Gets Boost From South Florida Expert and Parents

Miami-Dade County 6 hours ago

Man Charged in Violent Miami Crime Spree That Ended With Man Shot in Chest

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami Policedowntown miami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us