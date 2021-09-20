2 Injured After Shooting at Park in Downtown Miami

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday night at a park in downtown Miami.

Police responded to Maurice A. Ferré Park and found two injured adults. Paramedics took them to Jackson Memorial Hospital in very serious condition.

People were told to avoid the area due to a police perimeter from Chopin Plaza to 9th Street on Biscayne Boulevard.

Further information was not available.