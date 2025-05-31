2 shot at Aldi supermarket in Miramar, 1 arrested: Police

An investigation is underway in Miramar Saturday afternoon after two people were shot outside an Aldi supermarket.

According to Miramar Police, three suspects were arguing at the Epic Vibe Residences and then they started shooting at each other.

Investigators said that one of the suspects involved in that argument ran over to the Aldi and then carjacked a woman.

Following that carjacking, a man and a woman were shot outside the Aldi, police said.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital while the other drove themselves to the hospital.

Detectives are now trying to figure out if one of the two people shot was involved in the argument at the apartment complex.

Police said they chased a carjacker who got out of the car but they were able to catch him.

Several people who work or were shopping in this area told NBC6 they heard the loud gunshots.

Residents who live at this complex said they can't get home right.

"I don't know if they're in there if they had everyone evacuated, I can't get in touch with them, so that part is bothering me a bit," said a woman. "I just want to make sure my family is safe."

Police said they're still searching for one man.

This is a developing story.