2 sisters save toddler who nearly drowned in their pool in Lauderhill

A toddler who nearly drowned in a pool in Lauderhill was saved after two sisters who lived next door sprang into action.

The toddler made his way through an opening in a fence and ended up in the neighbor's pool right before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The boy's father spoke with NBC6.

"One second is all it takes," he said. "That's it. One second is all it takes."

Although he didn't show his face on camera, the boy's father expressed his thanks to the two sisters.

Thirteen-year-old Melany Altuve and 10-year-old Emily Altuve spotted the boy and rushed to get him out of the water.

"I hear crying, so I look out the window and I see a little boy just like drowning in the water, so then I yell, 'There's somebody drowning in the pool!'" Melany Altuve said. "I ran outside and then I jumped in the pool, and I grabbed the kid, she helped me pull him out."

The girl's family called the police and their mom performed CPR on the boy while officers and the boy's family showed up.

He was conscious and breathing by the time rescuers arrived.

The boy's father said his son simply escaped while his family was at home and told NBC6 that without Melany and Altuve, he would not have his son right now.