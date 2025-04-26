2 South Florida families attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome

As Catholics around the world said goodbye to Pope Francis, the South Florida community is remembering his impact and two families who were in Rome were able to see the pope one last time.

It was a trip Jacyln Caceres and her family will never forget.

"I can't believe that we're here, and I can't believe that we are seeing the vigor of Christ go in front of us so close, just very awe-inspiring, " she said.

Caceres and her family were visiting Rome for the canonization of Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint, but those plans quickly changed with the passing of Pope Francis.

The news shook the world, specifically Vatican City.

"It was really solemn, very reverence, you didn't hear a lot of people talking," she said.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of thousands of people were spilling out of St. Petersburg Square for Pope Francis' funeral with many lining the streets as his coffin was ushered along a 4-mile route through the heart of Rome at a walking pace, which ended at St. Mary's Major Basilica.

The Caceres were able to get a close-up view.

"My whole family made the sign of the cross, we said a prayer for the repose of his soul, we were, for lack of a better phrase, stars truck," she said. "I think as a Catholic it rejuvenates my beliefs."

Another South Florida family who were in Rome for the funeral said they felt at peace.

Margan and Jim Wilhelm stood nearly for four hours at St. Petersburg Square while they attended the traditional Catholic services.

"No chairs, only dignitaries sat but it didn't matter," Jim said.

They said they felt a special connection to the late pontiff.

"Never met him but we feel close to him because of his stance on immigration and taking care of the immigrants," Margan said.

Nearly 20 years ago, the couple were guardians of five children from Mexico and later adopted two others, following Francis' example of service.

"His humility is what touched me the most," Margan said. "His humility and his kindness since he became pope. He's just done so much and he's inspired us to do that as well."

The world, including the Caceres and the Wilhelms, paused to say goodbye to the pope of the people.