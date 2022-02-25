2 Students, 2 Parents Arrested After Reported Weapon, Altercation at Miami Killian High

Two students and two parents were arrested after a reported weapon and altercation at Miami Killian High School Friday, officials said.

The two students were arrested in connection with the sighting of the weapon on campus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said.

The parents were arrested in connection with a physical altercation that happened during the controlled dismissal at the school.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.