2 Students, 2 Parents Arrested After Reported Weapon, Altercation at Miami Killian High

Two students and two parents were arrested after a reported weapon and altercation at Miami Killian High School Friday, officials said.
The two students were arrested in connection with the sighting of the weapon on campus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said.
The parents were arrested in connection with a physical altercation that happened during the controlled dismissal at the school.
No other information was immediately known.
