2 students arrested after bringing weapons to school in Pembroke Pines: Police

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the students didn't make any threats to the school or any students

By NBC6

Two students were arrested Tuesday afternoon after bringing weapons to Renaissance Charter School in Pembroke Pines, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the students didn't make any threats to the school or any classmates.

In a post on X, police posted a photo of what appeared to be a pocket knife disguised as a key and another weapon.

Police said there are no safety concerns at the school.

This is a developing story.

