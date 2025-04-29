Two students were arrested Tuesday afternoon after bringing weapons to Renaissance Charter School in Pembroke Pines, police said.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the students didn't make any threats to the school or any classmates.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a post on X, police posted a photo of what appeared to be a pocket knife disguised as a key and another weapon.

SCHOOL ADVISORY: Two students at Renaissance Charter School have been arrested for being in possession of weapons on campus. Neither student made any threats toward their classmates, staff, or school. There were no safety concerns on campus at any time. pic.twitter.com/yPBfm3eZd7 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 29, 2025

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said there are no safety concerns at the school.

This is a developing story.