2 Students Hospitalized, Several Others Treated After Pepper Spray Incident at Boyd Anderson High

Two students were hospitalized and several others were treated after someone used pepper spray during a fight at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes Monday, officials said.

Several students were involved in the fight in the school's courtyard during lunchtime, Broward County Public Schools officials said.

During the altercation, someone dispersed pepper spray.

No one was seriously injured, but Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and treated 11 students..

Two students were brought to a local hospital for observation and nine others were treated at the scene and returned to class.

School administrators were investigating the incident and the source of the pepper spray, and the students involved in the fight will face discipline, officials said.