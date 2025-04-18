Miami

2 suspected drug traffickers arrested, guns seized in undercover operation in Miami

Miami Police said the arrests happened during an all-day "narcotics buy-bust operation" on Thursday involving the DEA, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of suspected drug traffickers were arrested and more than a dozen guns were seized during an undercover operation in Miami, authorities said.

Miami Police said the arrests happened during an all-day "narcotics buy-bust operation" on Thursday involving the DEA, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The suspects, Jose Benjamin Corujo, 31, and Jose Andre Reyes, 26, were arrested on charges including cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine with the purpose of trafficking, and attempted sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church or convenience store, arrest reports said.

Jose Benjamin Corujo and Jose Andre Reyes
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Jose Benjamin Corujo and Jose Andre Reyes

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said the arrests happened in a shopping center parking lot near Northwest 57th Avenue and 7th Street.

Authorities later executed a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Northwest 31st Street where they seized guns, drugs and other contraband, police said.

Among the items seized were 10 rifles including an AK-47, three revolvers, ammunition and magazines, over 180 grams of cocaine, about 485 grams of marijuana, 6.5 grams of oxycodone, a little under one gram each of Adderall and Xanax, $782 in cash, police said.

The drugs and guns seized during an undercover operation in Miami on April 17, 2025.
Miami Police
Miami Police
The drugs and guns seized during an undercover operation in Miami on April 17, 2025.

Both met were found to be in violation of probation, with Reyes previously charged with attempted murder and Corujo charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Gun violence 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade man who founded popular Cuban restaurant killed in FSU shooting: Friend

The two men were booked into jail and were expected to appear in bond court Friday.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us