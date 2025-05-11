2 suspects captured stealing mail from apartment complex in Sunrise

A major mail theft investigation is underway in Sunrise with a six-figure reward on the table.

Two men are accused of stealing mail from an apartment complex and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

One image appears to show the two suspects using tools to pry open the mailboxes.

Investigators said it happened at an apartment complex on Sunrise Lakes Boulevard not once, but twice, on April 26. They then did it again on April 28 and the suspects got away with mail.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact authorities.