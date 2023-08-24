2 suspects in custody after chase involving carjacked vehicle ends in Miramar

Two suspects were taken into custody after a police chase involving a carjacked vehicle that began in Miami Gardens ended in Miramar Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to the 3400 block of Northwest 191st Street just before 2:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle that had been involved in an armed carjacking.

Officers spotted the vehicle and the pursuit ensued.

The chase eventually ended in the area of Miramar Parkway and Douglas Road, where the two suspects were taken into custody, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven't released any other information, including the suspects' identities or what charges they may face.

