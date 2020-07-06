Broward County

2 Teen Girls Killed When Car Splits in Half in Fourth of July Crash in Tamarac

Crystal McLeod, 17, and Ziair Simpson, 14, killed in violent single-car crash

A memorial at the site of a crash in Tamarac on July 4, 2020 that left two teens dead.

Authorities are investigating a Fourth of July single-car crash in Tamarac that left two teen girls dead and three other teens hospitalized.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of North State Road 7, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said 17-year-old Crystal McLeod was driving a Honda Civic southbound on State Road 7 at a high rate of speed when she aggressively changed lanes and overcorrected her steering, causing her vehicle to slide sideways.

The car hit a large concrete pole on the driver's side, causing it to split the car in two, officials said.

McLeod and one of her passengers, 14-year-old Ziair Simpson, were killed in the crash. Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were also in the car and left hospitalized in serious condition, officials said.

Pieces of the vehicles were still on the side of the road at the scene Monday, and family members had set up a small memorial for the victims.

Homicide detectives were investigating the crash.

