2 Teens Arrested After Alleged Robbery Accomplice Fatally Shot by Victim in Miramar

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a botched armed robbery in Miramar that ended with their 16-year-old accomplice fatally shot by the victim, police said.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with the Feb. 14 incident that happened at the Silver Shores gated community, Miramar Police officials said Monday.

The exact charges they face were unknown.

Police said the three teens were trying to rob a man in the community around 9:30 p.m. when the man pulled out a gun and shot the 16-year-old.

The teen was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His name hasn't been released.

“He says he felt threatened, he pulled out his gun and shot one of the suspects. That individual is a 16 year old, he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said.

Police said a firearm was located near where the teen was found. The other two teens fled the scene.

Officials also noted that a robbery was reported in the same area on Feb. 5 that involved multiple suspects robbing a person at gunpoint.