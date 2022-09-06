2 Teens Arrested for Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Boy in Miami-Dade

Two teens are facing charges for the recent shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities arrested Spirit Reath, 15, and Davione Nelson, 16, on Friday for the July murder of 15-year-old Frank Vacarro in Gladeview.

The incident took place on July 31 when police officers were called to investigate a shooting at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street. Officers found Vacarro shot dead at the scene.

According to an arrest report, Reath lived with Vacarro in a foster home and told police the shooting occurred during a robbery. Nelson was identified by police as the boys' neighborhood friend.

The teens were held without bond on Tuesday after being booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.

Both Reath and Nelson are being charged as adults for second-degree murder in connection with the crime, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

