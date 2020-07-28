2 Teens Charged as Adults in Hialeah Killing

Two teens are being charged as adults in connection with the murder of a man in a car in Hialeah earlier this month.

Alex Sobrino, 17, and 16-year-old Eliezer Rosario are both facing charges of felony second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and robbery.

“So apparently this is a drug deal gone bad, he was the getaway driver. They were trying to go rob, I guess, the people for some Xanax and the codefendant was the shooter," said Judge Mindy Glazer, while reading the arrest report in bond court Tuesday.

The initial police investigation led to the arrest of Wilmer Gonzalez-Mora and Roger Mendez-Caceres.

Officers were sent to 5820 West 25th Court after getting calls from people saying they heard gunshots at around 1:30 in the morning on July 7th.

Detectives said there were three victims in the car. One victim was killed on the scene, the second was airlifted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. And the third victim stayed in the vehicle and wasn’t hurt in the shooting. Detectives said the car was riddled with bullets.

All of the suspects are staying in jail without bond. They’re expected to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday morning.