2 teens hospitalized after shooting in Miami's Little River neighborhood

Miami Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left two teens injured in the Little River neighborhood, officials said.

According to police, units responded to the area of 163 Northwest 70th Street in Little River in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds fired around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg and an 18-year-old male shot in the arm.

Miami Fire Rescue transported one of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center in stable condition. The other was taken to a local hospital by a family member.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have not yet released any additional information on the identity of the teens, any potential suspects, or the events that led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check on NBC6 for updates.