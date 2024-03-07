2 teens hospitalized after stabbing in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Fort Lauderdale that sent two teens to the hospital on Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the 800 block of Southwest 28th Street shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, the officers found the two male victims, ages 15 and 17.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue brought both teens to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said the unidentified suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.