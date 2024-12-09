2 teens in custody after 15-year-old was shot, killed following dispute in South Miami

Two teens have been detained after a 15-year-old was gunned down outside a business and apartment building in South Miami Sunday following a dispute.

Homicide detectives identified the teen as Nolan King.

Police say at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, there was some kind of argument outside an apartment complex at SW 64th Street and 59th Place in South Miami.

King was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue where he died from his injuries.

Detectives told NBC6 the argument involved King and two other men.

"The subjects were known to the victim. They were here at this location together," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin.

According to police, officers got a call about the shooting and a possible suspect car.

Minutes later they ended up finding the getaway car, but while attempting to stop the suspects, they bailed and ran away near South Dixie Highway and SW 104th street.

The two men, an 18 and 19-year-old, were eventually caught and detained as potential suspects in the killing.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.