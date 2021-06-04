Miramar

2 Teens Indicted in Murder of South Florida Bartender During Carjacking

Nathaniel Williams and Gershon Woods, both 17, were indicted earlier this week on first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm charges in the Sept. 13, 2020 killing of Nelson Vega, court records showed

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

A grand jury has indicted two teens for the killing of a South Florida bartender last year during an alleged carjacking gone wrong.

Nathaniel Williams and Gershon Woods, both 17, were indicted earlier this week on first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm charges in the Sept. 13, 2020 killing of Nelson Vega, court records showed.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.
Broward Sheriff's Office
Gershon Woods and Nathaniel Williams

Vega, 39, had just finished a shift at J.P. Mulligan's sports bar in Pembroke Pines and had driven his girlfrined to her home in Miramar when he was approached by the two armed suspects, who had set out to steal a car and go joyriding, police said.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Miami Dade College Teaming Up With Walmart for COVID Vaccine Event Next Week

Florida 1 hour ago

Students Suspended After Florida Schoolyard Clash Over Pride Flags

Vega left his key in his Mercedes with the motor running while he walked his girlfriend to her door. As he returned to the car, one teen told police Vega came at them, so they each fired at him.

Police said Vega was shot in the chest and pelvis. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams and Woods have been charged as adults in the killing.

This article tagged under:

MiramarBroward CountyPembroke Pines
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us