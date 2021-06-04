2 Teens Indicted in Murder of South Florida Bartender During Carjacking

A grand jury has indicted two teens for the killing of a South Florida bartender last year during an alleged carjacking gone wrong.

Nathaniel Williams and Gershon Woods, both 17, were indicted earlier this week on first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm charges in the Sept. 13, 2020 killing of Nelson Vega, court records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Vega, 39, had just finished a shift at J.P. Mulligan's sports bar in Pembroke Pines and had driven his girlfrined to her home in Miramar when he was approached by the two armed suspects, who had set out to steal a car and go joyriding, police said.

Vega left his key in his Mercedes with the motor running while he walked his girlfriend to her door. As he returned to the car, one teen told police Vega came at them, so they each fired at him.

Police said Vega was shot in the chest and pelvis. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams and Woods have been charged as adults in the killing.