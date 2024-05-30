2 teens now charged as adults in shooting of 16-year-old during Homestead OfferUp meetup

Two minors who were among four teen suspects arrested in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old in Homestead during an online sales meetup earlier this month are now being charged as adults.

Tulio Gonzalez, 16, and Jairo Yovani Garcia, 17, are both charged with attempted felony murder in the May 7 incident, records showed.

Two other suspects, 18-year-olds Jairo Bonilla and Aureliano Gomez, are also facing attempted felony murder as well as armed robbery and aggravated assault charges in the incident.

Miami-Dade Corrections L to R: Aureliano Gomez, Jairo Bonilla, Tulio Gonzalez, Jairo Yovani Garcia

According to arrest reports, a friend of the 16-year-old victim had posted a minibike for sale on OfferUp, and agreed to sell it to Gomez in exchange for another motorized bicycle and $200.

They arranged to meet in the 900 block of Northwest 1st Avenue but when the victim and other friends with him met with Gomez, a sedan arrived and four males wearing all black got out and started to bang on the vehicle the victim was in, the reports said.

One suspect used his elbow to shatter a window, and the victims tried to flee but reversed into the suspects' vehicle, the report said.

That's when one of the suspects opened fire, hitting the 16-year-old victim three times, twice in the leg and once in the abdomen, the report said.

The teen victim was airlifted to Jackson South in stable condition.

Police tracked down Gomez, who said his minibike had been stolen and he found it on OfferUp, the reports said.

Gomez said he contacted the seller and brought his friends for "backup," the reports said.

Gonzalez and Garcia were expected to make their first appearances in adult court on Thursday.