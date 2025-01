Two teens were hospitalized Monday after they were hit by a vehicle while riding an electric bike, police said.

The crash happened at Northwest 11th Avenue and 2nd Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Miami Police, the two 17-year-olds, who were riding an e-bike, ran a stop sign and were then struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene. The teens were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police did not specify their conditions.