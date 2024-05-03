2 teens face felony charges after viral video of boaters dumping trash near Boca Inlet

Two teens are facing felony charges after a viral video showing boaters dumping trash in the ocean off Boca Raton sparked outrage, officials said Friday.

The viral video, which was posted on the Instagram account Wavy Boats, shows 10 people onboard the boat traveling out of Boca Inlet on Sunday. Two people are seen emptying large garbage cans full of trash and bottles into the ocean before heading back to the Boca Bash, an unsanctioned boating party, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

The teens — 15 and 16 years old — turned themselves in to police Friday, FWC officials said. They both face felony third-degree charges of causing pollution, according to arrest reports.

“The illegal dumping of trash in our marine environment is a serious crime, and we worked closely with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. "Callous disregard for Florida’s environment will not be tolerated. This is a teaching moment for all those involved—Florida’s natural resources are precious, and we should all do our part to protect them."

Florida law states that it's a first-degree misdemeanor for anyone who throws more than 50 pounds of garbage in public waterways. The offense can be punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"The negative impact this type of deliberate pollution has on our beaches, reef system, and estuaries cannot be understated," said Major Dustin Bonds, South Alpha Regional Commander. "This type of criminal activity harms our wildlife and undermines the investment made by the people of Florida to keep our unique ecosystem healthy."