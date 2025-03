U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized two planes in Fort Lauderdale that were linked to illicit activity, officials said.

According to USBP and the Drug Enforcement Agency, the two unregistered planes are tied to a legal permanent resident and his girlfriend.

Officials said the woman overstayed her visa and had been flagged with alerts.

The resident is facing criminal charges of alien and narcotics smuggling, USBP said.