2 Walk-Through Coronavirus Testing Sites Opening in Broward County: Gov.

Florida's first two walk-through coronavirus testing sites will be opening in Broward County.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the sites would open at Mitchell Moore Park at 901 Northwest 10th Street in Pompano Beach and at the Urban League at 560 Northwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The sites will open for testing on Saturday and will start with 200 tests per day, DeSantis said.

"Not everyone has access to a car, or may not have the ability to travel all the way to one of those drive-thru sites so we need to be able to reach in the communities, particularly underserved communities to provide access to testing," DeSantis said.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can walk up to the site or call 954-412-7300 to make an appointment.

The sites will be staffed by about 60 Florida National Guard Members, Department of Health workers, and the Broward Sheriff's Office, DeSantis said.